Thaler 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

