Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1863 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC11,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1863
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (44)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - June 10, 2025
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
240 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction WAG - January 14, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 15, 2023
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 7, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Numimarket - September 26, 2023
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 26, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionMS63
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rauch - March 6, 2022
SellerRauch
DateMarch 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Negrini - November 14, 2021
SellerNegrini
DateNovember 14, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction HIRSCH - February 12, 2021
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction V. GADOURY - November 29, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateNovember 29, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - June 17, 2020
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 17, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Gärtner - February 7, 2020
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 7, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Rauch - June 23, 2018
SellerRauch
DateJune 23, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction BAC - June 5, 2018
SellerBAC
DateJune 5, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 at auction Busso Peus - January 13, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateJanuary 13, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
