Thaler 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Thaler 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Dom Aukcyjny Numimarket.pl
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC11,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationThaler
- Year1863
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (44)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1863 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1959 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 625. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateJune 10, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
103 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
123
Where to sell?
For the sale of Thaler 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
