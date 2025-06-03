flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1858 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1858 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Studio Numismatico Raffaele Negrini

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,560

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1858
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (125)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Gärtner - June 3, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateJune 3, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
97 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction CoinsNB - May 17, 2025
SellerCoinsNB
DateMay 17, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
100 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Numisbalt - December 15, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Kroha - October 5, 2024
SellerKroha
DateOctober 5, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rhenumis - March 21, 2024
SellerRhenumis
DateMarch 21, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction CNG - January 18, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 18, 2024
ConditionMS63 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Negrini - January 7, 2024
SellerNegrini
DateJanuary 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - December 23, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 23, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Rare Coins - July 1, 2023
SellerRare Coins
DateJuly 1, 2023
ConditionMS62
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Künker - June 24, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 24, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Nihon - June 11, 2023
SellerNihon
DateJune 11, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 at auction Attica Auctions - April 23, 2023
SellerAttica Auctions
DateApril 23, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

