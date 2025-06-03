Thaler 1858 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.

