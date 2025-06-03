Thaler 1858 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Thaler 1858 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,560
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationThaler
- Year1858
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (125)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1858 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 34652 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 900. Bidding took place January 16, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
