Thaler 1813 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Thaler 1813 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter38 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC16,795
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationThaler
- Year1813
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.
For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
