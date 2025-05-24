flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1813 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1813 L - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1813 L - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter38 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC16,795

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1813
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (67)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
910 $
Price in auction currency 800 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction cgb.fr - April 1, 2025
Sellercgb.fr
DateApril 1, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
380 $
Price in auction currency 351 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Katz - December 16, 2024
SellerKatz
DateDecember 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Busso Peus - November 6, 2024
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 6, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction WAG - March 10, 2024
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 PCGS
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction CHS Basel Numismatics - December 11, 2022
SellerCHS Basel Numismatics
DateDecember 11, 2022
ConditionAU53 NGC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Dorotheum - September 21, 2022
SellerDorotheum
DateSeptember 21, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - May 11, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - March 26, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMarch 26, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Davissons Ltd. - March 3, 2021
SellerDavissons Ltd.
DateMarch 3, 2021
ConditionAU53 PCGS
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction WDA - MiM - December 30, 2020
SellerWDA - MiM
DateDecember 30, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction V. GADOURY - October 31, 2020
SellerV. GADOURY
DateOctober 31, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - August 13, 2020
SellerKünker
DateAugust 13, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - May 28, 2020
SellerKünker
DateMay 28, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
SellerBAC
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******

Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 L at auction Künker - December 6, 2018
SellerKünker
DateDecember 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******


Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
