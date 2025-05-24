Thaler 1813 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1813 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2335 sold at the Emporium Hamburg Münzhandelsgesellschaft mbH auction for EUR 1,200. Bidding took place November 17, 2016.

