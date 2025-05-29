Thaler 1812 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Thaler 1812 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,833)
- Weight28,063 g
- Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
- Diameter38 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationThaler
- Year1812
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (233)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Where to sell?
