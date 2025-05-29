flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1812 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1812 L - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1812 L - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Gorny & Mosch

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,833)
  • Weight28,063 g
  • Pure silver (0,7516 oz) 23,3765 g
  • Diameter38 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1812
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (233)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Russiancoin - May 29, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 29, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - May 24, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMay 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
352 $
Price in auction currency 310 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
410 $
Price in auction currency 360 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - March 21, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 21, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Katz - March 9, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMarch 9, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - March 8, 2025
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateMarch 8, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction AB Philea & Myntkompaniet - November 9, 2024
SellerAB Philea & Myntkompaniet
DateNovember 9, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction CNG - September 11, 2024
SellerCNG
DateSeptember 11, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - March 22, 2024
SellerKünker
DateMarch 22, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Rauch - December 9, 2023
SellerRauch
DateDecember 9, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2023
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction WCN - December 7, 2023
SellerWCN
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - October 19, 2023
SellerKünker
DateOctober 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Gorny & Mosch - October 11, 2023
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateOctober 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction Künker - June 22, 2023
SellerKünker
DateJune 22, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 L at auction WAG - May 14, 2023
SellerWAG
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1812All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins ThalerNumismatic auctions