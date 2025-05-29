Thaler 1812 L (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1812 with mark L. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31217 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,938. Bidding took place January 3, 2016.

