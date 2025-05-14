flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30,5 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC163,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
515 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 7, 2025
SellerKünker
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
291 $
Price in auction currency 270 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Rare Coins - December 20, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 20, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Grün - May 14, 2024
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - May 16, 2021
SellerWAG
DateMay 16, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - February 14, 2021
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 14, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Heritage - January 16, 2019
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 16, 2019
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - November 4, 2018
SellerWAG
DateNovember 4, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - October 7, 2018
SellerWAG
DateOctober 7, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - August 28, 2016
SellerWAG
DateAugust 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2016
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - January 24, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 24, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1846All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins GuldenNumismatic auctions