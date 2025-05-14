Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (1) UNC (2) AU (14) XF (9) VF (2) Condition (slab) MS66 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1) PCGS (1)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (1)

Emporium Hamburg (1)

Grün (3)

Heritage (1)

Höhn (3)

Künker (6)

Möller (1)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Rare Coins (1)

Teutoburger (2)

WAG (7)

Westfälische (1)