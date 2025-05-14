Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30,5 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC163,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationGulden
- Year1846
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (28)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1953 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 480. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of Gulden 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
