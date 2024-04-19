flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Gulden 1843 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30,5 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC163,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1843
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2079 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
394 $
Price in auction currency 370 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage - May 29, 2022
SellerHeritage
DateMay 29, 2022
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
270 $
Price in auction currency 270 USD
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Künker - September 19, 2019
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 19, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 at auction Heritage - October 25, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateOctober 25, 2015
ConditionMS61 NGC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1843 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

