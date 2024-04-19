Gulden 1843 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Gulden 1843 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30,5 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC163,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationGulden
- Year1843
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2079 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 675. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
