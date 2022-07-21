Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition AU (1) XF (5) VF (3) No grade (1)