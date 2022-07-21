Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30,5 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC163,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationGulden
- Year1842
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
