Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30,5 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC163,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1842
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1319 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place April 7, 2019.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
282 $
Price in auction currency 15500 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction HIRSCH - June 19, 2020
SellerHIRSCH
DateJune 19, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
123 $
Price in auction currency 110 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - December 8, 2019
SellerWAG
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction HIRSCH - September 27, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateSeptember 27, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - July 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJuly 7, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 18, 2019
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 18, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction HIRSCH - February 14, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateFebruary 14, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

