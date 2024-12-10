flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight10,606 g
  • Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
  • Diameter30,5 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC163,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationGulden
  • Year1841
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (39)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1897 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Stack's - January 22, 2025
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 12, 2021
SellerGrün
DateNovember 12, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - July 11, 2021
SellerWAG
DateJuly 11, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - May 6, 2021
SellerKünker
DateMay 6, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - June 4, 2020
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Busso Peus - November 8, 2019
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 8, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction HIRSCH - May 9, 2019
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - October 11, 2018
SellerKünker
DateOctober 11, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - November 5, 2017
SellerWAG
DateNovember 5, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Westfälische - September 13, 2017
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 13, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Kroha - June 25, 2017
SellerKroha
DateJune 25, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 12, 2017
SellerWAG
DateMarch 12, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Felzmann - November 9, 2016
SellerFelzmann
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1841All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins GuldenNumismatic auctions