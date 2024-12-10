Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight10,606 g
- Pure silver (0,3069 oz) 9,5454 g
- Diameter30,5 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC163,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationGulden
- Year1841
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (39)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1897 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 22, 2025
ConditionMS60 NGC
Selling price
300 $
Price in auction currency 300 USD
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS64 NGC
Selling price
797 $
Price in auction currency 700 CHF
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateJune 4, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
12
