Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1897 sold at the Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag auction for EUR 900. Bidding took place June 4, 2018.

Сondition UNC (4) AU (10) XF (17) VF (8) Condition (slab) MS64 (1) MS60 (1) Service NGC (2)

Seller All companies

Busso Peus (3)

Felzmann (1)

Grün (3)

HIRSCH (1)

Höhn (5)

Kroha (1)

Künker (6)

M&M AG, CH (1)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (3)

Numismatica Genevensis (1)

Reinhard Fischer (1)

Stack's (1)

UBS (1)

WAG (9)

Westfälische (2)