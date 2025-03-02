flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

6 Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 6 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,350)
  • Weight2,463 g
  • Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,862 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
156 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
187 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Möller - June 13, 2022
SellerMöller
DateJune 13, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Möller - June 8, 2021
SellerMöller
DateJune 8, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction BERLINER MÜNZAUKTION - October 31, 2020
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateOctober 31, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction COINSNET - December 8, 2019
SellerCOINSNET
DateDecember 8, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - January 20, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateJanuary 20, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 15, 2017
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - May 13, 2016
SellerGrün
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Sonntag - December 1, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 1, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Möller - December 3, 2013
SellerMöller
DateDecember 3, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price
