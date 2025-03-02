6 Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
6 Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,350)
- Weight2,463 g
- Pure silver (0,0277 oz) 0,862 g
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC10,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1866
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1963 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
SellerBERLINER MÜNZAUKTION
DateOctober 31, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections