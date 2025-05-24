6 Kreuzer 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2080 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition UNC (7) AU (9) XF (2)