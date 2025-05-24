6 Kreuzer 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
6 Kreuzer 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC164,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1846
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2080 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 270. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1846 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
