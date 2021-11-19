flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

6 Kreuzer 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 6 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC164,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1842
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2077 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - December 10, 2023
SellerWAG
DateDecember 10, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
162 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
341 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction WAG - June 5, 2016
SellerWAG
DateJune 5, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Westfälische - February 24, 2015
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 24, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionUNC
Selling price

