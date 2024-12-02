flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

6 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 6 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight2,598 g
  • Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC164,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination6 Kreuzer
  • Year1840
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Stephen Album - December 2, 2024
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Sonntag - June 6, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
295 $
Price in auction currency 275 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 21, 2012
SellerKünker
DateJune 21, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1840All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 6 KreuzerNumismatic auctions