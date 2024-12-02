6 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
6 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight2,598 g
- Pure silver (0,0278 oz) 0,8651 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC164,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination6 Kreuzer
- Year1840
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 6 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5286 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 2,600. Bidding took place June 20, 2012.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerStephen Album
DateDecember 2, 2024
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
60 $
Price in auction currency 60 USD
Where to sell?
For the sale of 6 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections