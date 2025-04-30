flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Kreuzer 1866 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,350)
  • Weight1,232 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4312 g
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC10,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (9)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2875 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 450. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
296 $
Price in auction currency 260 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
467 $
Price in auction currency 450 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - November 2, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 2, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - October 22, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 22, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
SellerKünker
DateOctober 6, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionAU
Selling price

