Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Kreuzer 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Kreuzer 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC155,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1846
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (19)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3635 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 300. Bidding took place June 2, 2016.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
329 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
SellerKroha
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
279 $
Price in auction currency 280 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - February 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - January 13, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJanuary 13, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Sonntag - June 9, 2015
SellerSonntag
DateJune 9, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 24, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 24, 2013
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - December 8, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Busso Peus - April 29, 2011
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 29, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1846 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
