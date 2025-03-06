flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Kreuzer 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Kreuzer 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC155,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1842
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2780 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - March 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - February 8, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 8, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - October 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - June 8, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 8, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - January 12, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 12, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - November 24, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 24, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
175 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Rhenumis - November 27, 2020
SellerRhenumis
DateNovember 27, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Reinhard Fischer - May 30, 2020
SellerReinhard Fischer
DateMay 30, 2020
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

