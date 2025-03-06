3 Kreuzer 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
3 Kreuzer 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC155,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1842
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (12)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2780 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 140. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateMarch 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 750 RUB
