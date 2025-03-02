flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Kreuzer 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Kreuzer 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC155,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1841
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2074 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 580. Bidding took place November 17, 2021.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Höhn - March 2, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 2, 2025
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
336 $
Price in auction currency 324 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
659 $
Price in auction currency 580 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - March 13, 2019
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2019
ConditionPROOF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1841 at auction Künker - October 6, 2008
SellerKünker
DateOctober 6, 2008
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

