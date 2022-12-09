flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Kreuzer 1840 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC155,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1840
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5497 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2022
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - February 9, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 9, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - December 6, 2015
SellerWAG
DateDecember 6, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Teutoburger - November 30, 2013
SellerTeutoburger
DateNovember 30, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1840All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions