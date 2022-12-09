3 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
3 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC155,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1840
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5497 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.
Сondition
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
211 $
Price in auction currency 200 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
