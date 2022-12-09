3 Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1840 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5497 sold at the Teutoburger Münzauktion GmbH auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place December 6, 2022.

Сondition AU (3) XF (2)