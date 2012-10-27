3 Kreuzer 1839 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition UNC (2)