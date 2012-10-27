3 Kreuzer 1839 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
3 Kreuzer 1839 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,333)
- Weight1,299 g
- Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC155,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination3 Kreuzer
- Year1839
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
