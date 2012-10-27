flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

3 Kreuzer 1839 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 3 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 3 Kreuzer 1839 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,333)
  • Weight1,299 g
  • Pure silver (0,0139 oz) 0,4326 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC155,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination3 Kreuzer
  • Year1839
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1839 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 602 sold at the Auktionen Frühwald auction for EUR 160. Bidding took place October 25, 2012.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Frühwald - October 27, 2012
SellerFrühwald
DateOctober 27, 2012
ConditionUNC
Selling price
207 $
Price in auction currency 160 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Kreuzer 1839 at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionUNC
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 3 Kreuzer 1839 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1839All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 3 KreuzerNumismatic auctions