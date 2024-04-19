flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Groschen 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Groschen 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Groschen 1808 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,300)
  • Weight1,61 - 2,04 g
  • Diameter18 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationGroschen
  • Year1808
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
96 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
194 $
Price in auction currency 180 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Solidus Numismatik - October 13, 2020
SellerSolidus Numismatik
DateOctober 13, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Höhn - August 25, 2019
SellerHöhn
DateAugust 25, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 at auction Künker - March 13, 2013
SellerKünker
DateMarch 13, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Groschen 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1808All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins GroschenNumismatic auctions