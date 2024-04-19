Groschen 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Groschen 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,300)
- Weight1,61 - 2,04 g
- Diameter18 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationGroschen
- Year1808
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of Groschen 1808 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections