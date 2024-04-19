Groschen 1808 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Groschen 1808 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 5046 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 200. Bidding took place March 12, 2013.

Сondition XF (8) VF (3)