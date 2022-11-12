flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,222)
  • Weight1,096 g
  • Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC80,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
  • Year1841
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2862 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
570 $
Price in auction currency 550 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction WAG - May 6, 2018
SellerWAG
DateMay 6, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
138 $
Price in auction currency 115 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A at auction Künker - March 16, 2006
SellerKünker
DateMarch 16, 2006
ConditionXF
Selling price

