1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2862 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (1) XF (4)