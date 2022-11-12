1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,222)
- Weight1,096 g
- Pure silver (0,0078 oz) 0,2433 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC80,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/2 Silber Groschen
- Year1841
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 with mark A. This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2862 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 550. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Silber Groschen 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.
