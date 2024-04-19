flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/2 Gulden 1846 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/2 Gulden 1846 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC156,680

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1846
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (10)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4317 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 1,100. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
160 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
1211 $
Price in auction currency 1100 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - December 9, 2021
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - May 12, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMay 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - October 28, 2017
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 28, 2017
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Westfälische - September 8, 2016
SellerWestfälische
DateSeptember 8, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1846 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
