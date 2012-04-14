flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/2 Gulden 1843 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/2 Gulden 1843 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC156,680

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1843
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1952 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionVF
Selling price
118 $
Price in auction currency 90 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1843 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
