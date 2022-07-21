flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/2 Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/2 Gulden 1842 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC156,680

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1842
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2779 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Russiancoin - July 21, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction WAG - April 7, 2019
SellerWAG
DateApril 7, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
516 $
Price in auction currency 460 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Busso Peus - November 9, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateNovember 9, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - May 3, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateMay 3, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1842All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 1/2 GuldenNumismatic auctions