1/2 Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/2 Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC156,680
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1842
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2779 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 21, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
355 $
Price in auction currency 19500 RUB
