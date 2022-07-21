1/2 Gulden 1842 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1842 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2779 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 500. Bidding took place May 2, 2014.

Сondition UNC (2) AU (3) XF (1) No grade (1)