Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/2 Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/2 Gulden 1841 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight5,303 g
  • Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
  • Diameter25 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC156,680

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/2 Gulden
  • Year1841
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 13, 2022
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
169 $
Price in auction currency 155 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Katz - March 7, 2021
SellerKatz
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 32 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Dorotheum - June 18, 2020
SellerDorotheum
DateJune 18, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - October 27, 2018
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 27, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Grün - November 9, 2016
SellerGrün
DateNovember 9, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - February 11, 2016
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 11, 2016
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - February 8, 2015
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 8, 2015
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - October 25, 2014
SellerHöhn
DateOctober 25, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - September 7, 2014
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 7, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Rauch - March 24, 2012
SellerRauch
DateMarch 24, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Teutoburger - December 10, 2011
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 10, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Höhn - March 12, 2011
SellerHöhn
DateMarch 12, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Westfälische - February 8, 2011
SellerWestfälische
DateFebruary 8, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction UBS - September 11, 2001
SellerUBS
DateSeptember 11, 2001
ConditionAU
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 at auction Künker - June 19, 2000
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2000
ConditionXF
Selling price
