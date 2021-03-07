1/2 Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.

Сondition AU (3) XF (6) VF (9)