1/2 Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/2 Gulden 1841 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight5,303 g
- Pure silver (0,1534 oz) 4,7727 g
- Diameter25 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC156,680
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/2 Gulden
- Year1841
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/2 Gulden 1841 . This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 993 sold at the Westfälische Auktionsgesellschaft auction for EUR 350. Bidding took place February 7, 2011.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/2 Gulden 1841 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections