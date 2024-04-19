Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition AU (1) XF (1) VF (1)