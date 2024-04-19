flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,120

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1202 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 60. Bidding took place June 23, 2009.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
64 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
13 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1866 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1866All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt copper coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins KreuzerNumismatic auctions