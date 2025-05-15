Kreuzer 1865 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3005 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition AU (2) XF (3) No grade (1)