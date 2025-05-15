flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Kreuzer 1865 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Kreuzer 1865 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,120

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1865
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3005 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Katz - May 15, 2025
SellerKatz
DateMay 15, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
34 $
Price in auction currency 30 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
53 $
Price in auction currency 50 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction WAG - March 13, 2016
SellerWAG
DateMarch 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Höhn - April 20, 2013
SellerHöhn
DateApril 20, 2013
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1865 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

