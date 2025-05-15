Kreuzer 1865 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Kreuzer 1865 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,120
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1865
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1865 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3005 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place April 16, 2024.
