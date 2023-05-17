Kreuzer 1864 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

