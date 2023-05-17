flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Kreuzer 1864 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Kreuzer 1864 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Kreuzer 1864 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC129,120

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1864
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 10, 2024
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Grün - May 17, 2023
SellerGrün
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 75 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - May 11, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 8, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 8, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - October 6, 2019
SellerWAG
DateOctober 6, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - June 9, 2019
SellerWAG
DateJune 9, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction WAG - February 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Westfälische - December 13, 2012
SellerWestfälische
DateDecember 13, 2012
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 at auction Teutoburger - December 8, 2012
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 8, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

