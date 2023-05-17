Kreuzer 1864 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Kreuzer 1864 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC129,120
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1864
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (15)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1864 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1208 sold at the Auktionshaus Felzmann auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 4, 2014.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
93 $
Price in auction currency 85 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1864 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
