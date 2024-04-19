Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 16, 2025.

Сondition UNC (1) AU (3) XF (3) No grade (1)