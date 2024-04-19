flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Kreuzer 1840 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Kreuzer 1840 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung und Auktion Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter24 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC480,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1840
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 16, 2025.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - February 16, 2025
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 16, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
220 $
Price in auction currency 210 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
29 $
Price in auction currency 27 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction CNG - January 3, 2024
SellerCNG
DateJanuary 3, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction WAG - December 2, 2018
SellerWAG
DateDecember 2, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 at auction Künker - September 24, 2003
SellerKünker
DateSeptember 24, 2003
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

