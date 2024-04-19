Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Kreuzer 1840 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
- Diameter24 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC480,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1840
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (8)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1840 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 885 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 210. Bidding took place February 16, 2025.
Сondition
Where to sell?
For the sale of Kreuzer 1840 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
Popular sections