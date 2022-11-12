flag
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Period: 1808-1868

4 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 4 Pfennig 1813 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,05 - 6,53 g
  • Diameter28,2 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1813
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
228 $
Price in auction currency 220 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
77 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Höhn - June 6, 2015
SellerHöhn
DateJune 6, 2015
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 at auction Künker - June 23, 2009
SellerKünker
DateJune 23, 2009
ConditionXF
Selling price
