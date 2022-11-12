4 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
4 Pfennig 1813 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight6,05 - 6,53 g
- Diameter28,2 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1813
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (7)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1813 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1941 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 180. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1813 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
