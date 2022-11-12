4 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
4 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight6,05 - 6,53 g
- Diameter28,2 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination4 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
Where to sell?
For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
