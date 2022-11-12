4 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition XF (1) VF (2)