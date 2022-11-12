flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

4 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 4 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 4 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight6,05 - 6,53 g
  • Diameter28,2 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination4 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (3)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2859 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 120. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
124 $
Price in auction currency 120 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 4 Pfennig 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
81 $
Price in auction currency 60 EUR

Where to sell?

For the sale of 4 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

