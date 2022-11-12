3 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
3 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,71 - 5,77 g
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC66,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination3 Pfennig
- Year1842
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 3 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2866 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 650. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.
For the sale of 3 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
