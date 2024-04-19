2 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (3)