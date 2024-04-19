2 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
2 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,01 - 3,12 g
- Diameter20 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC66,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1842
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
