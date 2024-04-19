flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

2 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 2 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,01 - 3,12 g
  • Diameter20 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC66,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1842
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2220 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 775. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
181 $
Price in auction currency 170 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
311 $
Price in auction currency 300 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - November 19, 2021
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 19, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free

Where to sell?

For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1842All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt copper coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 2 PfennigNumismatic auctions