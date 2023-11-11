flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

2 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 2 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 2 Pfennig 1812 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight3,01 - 3,12 g
  • Diameter21,8 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination2 Pfennig
  • Year1812
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintSaalfeld
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 at auction Höhn - November 11, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 11, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
48 $
Price in auction currency 45 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 17, 2021
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 at auction Busso Peus - June 16, 2018
SellerBusso Peus
DateJune 16, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
