2 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.

Сondition XF (2) VF (2) No grade (1)