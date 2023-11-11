2 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
2 Pfennig 1812 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Dr. Busso Peus Nachf.
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight3,01 - 3,12 g
- Diameter21,8 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination2 Pfennig
- Year1812
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintSaalfeld
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 2 Pfennig 1812 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2692 sold at the Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller auction for EUR 70. Bidding took place September 15, 2021.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 17, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
82 $
Price in auction currency 70 EUR
Where to sell?
For the sale of 2 Pfennig 1812 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
