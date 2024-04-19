1 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,46 - 1,84 g
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC66,500
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1 Pfennig
- Year1842
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintBerlin
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.
Сondition
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
