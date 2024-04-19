flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1 Pfennig 1842 A (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1 Pfennig 1842 A - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,46 - 1,84 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC66,500

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1 Pfennig
  • Year1842
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintBerlin
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 with mark A. This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2219 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 410. Bidding took place November 16, 2015.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
362 $
Price in auction currency 340 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
436 $
Price in auction currency 420 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - September 12, 2019
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateSeptember 12, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1 Pfennig 1842 A at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionAU
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1 Pfennig 1842 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions.

