1/4 Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) VF (1) No grade (12)