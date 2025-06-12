flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1866 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1866 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1866
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (14)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1866 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1954 sold at the Katz Auction auction for EUR 23. Bidding took place September 22, 2018.

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1866 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

