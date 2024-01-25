1/4 Kreuzer 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/4 Kreuzer 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Photo by: Russiancoin
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,939,760
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1863
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 18, 2023.
Сondition
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
