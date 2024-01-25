flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Russiancoin

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1863
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (11)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 18, 2023.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - January 25, 2024
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 25, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 25, 2023
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 25, 2023
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Numismática Leilões - April 18, 2023
SellerNumismática Leilões
DateApril 18, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
11 $
Price in auction currency 10 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - November 10, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateNovember 10, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
9 $
Price in auction currency 480 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - January 13, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 13, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - June 10, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 10, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - October 15, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateOctober 15, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - April 30, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateApril 30, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - August 22, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateAugust 22, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 at auction Russiancoin - May 16, 2019
SellerRussiancoin
DateMay 16, 2019
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1863All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt copper coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins 1/4 KreuzerNumismatic auctions