1/4 Kreuzer 1863 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1863 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 370 sold at the Numismática Leilões auction for EUR 10. Bidding took place April 18, 2023.

Сondition VF (1) No grade (10)