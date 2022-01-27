flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1859 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Numismatik Zöttl

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1859
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 180. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 at auction KM NUMIS - June 12, 2024
SellerKM NUMIS
DateJune 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 180 CZK
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - January 27, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - July 22, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 22, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - December 24, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 24, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 at auction Russiancoin - July 9, 2020
SellerRussiancoin
DateJuly 9, 2020
ConditionNo grade
Selling price

Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

