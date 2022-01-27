1/4 Kreuzer 1859 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/4 Kreuzer 1859 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,939,760
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1859
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 180. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.
Сondition
SellerRussiancoin
DateJanuary 27, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 400 RUB
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
