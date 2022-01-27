1/4 Kreuzer 1859 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1859 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2008 sold at the KM NUMIS auction for CZK 180. Bidding took place June 10, 2024.

Сondition AU (1) No grade (4)