1/4 Kreuzer 1856 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2869 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition UNC (1) No grade (1)