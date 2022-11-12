flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1856 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1856
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2869 sold at the Leipziger Münzhandlung Heidrun Höhn auction for EUR 130. Bidding took place November 10, 2022.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Höhn - November 12, 2022
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 12, 2022
ConditionUNC
Selling price
135 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 at auction Russiancoin - June 23, 2022
SellerRussiancoin
DateJune 23, 2022
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1856 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

