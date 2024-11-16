1/4 Kreuzer 1852 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/4 Kreuzer 1852 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
- Diameter17 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC2,939,760
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1852
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.
Сondition
Service
Where to sell?
For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
