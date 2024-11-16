flag
1/4 Kreuzer 1852 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC2,939,760

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1852
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (6)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 . This copper coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1955 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 45. Bidding took place November 15, 2011.

Сondition
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Höhn - November 16, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 16, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
57 $
Price in auction currency 54 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Stephen Album - November 28, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateNovember 28, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Höhn - February 26, 2023
SellerHöhn
DateFebruary 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
38 $
Price in auction currency 36 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Teutoburger - May 27, 2017
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 27, 2017
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of 1/4 Kreuzer 1852 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

