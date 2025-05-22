flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Obverse Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich GüntherReverse Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC4,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodFriedrich Günther
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1864
  • RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (234)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter". This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction MDC Monaco - June 5, 2025
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
544 $
Price in auction currency 480 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Stephen Album - May 18, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMay 18, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Grün - May 14, 2025
SellerGrün
DateMay 14, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Münzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG - April 6, 2025
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Stephen Album - March 24, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateMarch 24, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction WCN - January 30, 2025
SellerWCN
DateJanuary 30, 2025
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Stephen Album - January 26, 2025
SellerStephen Album
DateJanuary 26, 2025
ConditionDETAILS PCGS
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction WCN - December 19, 2024
SellerWCN
DateDecember 19, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionMS63
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Goudwisselkantoor veilingen - November 14, 2024
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Künker - November 8, 2024
SellerKünker
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Numisbalt - September 1, 2024
SellerNumisbalt
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction WCN - July 4, 2024
SellerWCN
DateJuly 4, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Sonntag - July 3, 2024
SellerSonntag
DateJuly 3, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - June 30, 2024
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateJune 30, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Where to buy?
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" at auction Rhenumis - July 10, 2025
SellerRhenumis
DateJuly 10, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

Where to sell?

For the sale of Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter", we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

All companies558
Popular sections
World Coin CatalogCoin catalog of Schwarzburg-RudolstadtCoin catalog of Friedrich GuntherCoins of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt in 1864All Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt silver coinsSchwarzburg-Rudolstadt coins ThalerNumismatic auctions