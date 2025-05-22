Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter". This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.

Сondition PROOF (7) UNC (37) AU (88) XF (75) VF (23) No grade (4) Condition (slab) MS66 (3) MS65 (2) MS63 (8) MS62 (3) MS61 (1) PF65 (1) DETAILS (2) Service NGC (10) PCGS (9)

