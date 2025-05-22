Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)

Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter" (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Friedrich Günther)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC4,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodFriedrich Günther
- DenominationThaler
- Year1864
- RulerFriedrich Günther (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCommemorative and collectible
Auction Prices (234)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1864 "50 years of reign of Frederick Gunter". This silver coin from the times of Friedrich Gunther. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 31202 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 2,040. Bidding took place January 9, 2023.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerMDC Monaco
DateJune 5, 2025
ConditionMS66 PCGS
Selling price
1827 $
Price in auction currency 1600 EUR
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
SellerMünzgalerie München MGM Handelsgesellschaft mbH & Co. Joker KG
DateApril 6, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
SellerGoudwisselkantoor veilingen
DateNovember 14, 2024
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
******
123...12
