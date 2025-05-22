flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Thaler 1867 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)

Obverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, AlbertReverse Thaler 1867 - Silver Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,900)
  • Weight18,519 g
  • Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
  • Diameter33 mm
  • EdgeInscription
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC13,151

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodAlbert
  • DenominationThaler
  • Year1867
  • RulerAlbrert (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (213)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
465 $
Price in auction currency 410 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - May 11, 2025
SellerWAG
DateMay 11, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
326 $
Price in auction currency 290 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Busso Peus - April 30, 2025
SellerBusso Peus
DateApril 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction COINSNET - March 30, 2025
SellerCOINSNET
DateMarch 30, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Gärtner - February 18, 2025
SellerGärtner
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - December 13, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateDecember 13, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Emporium Hamburg - December 12, 2024
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateDecember 12, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Leu - December 10, 2024
SellerLeu
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Rare Coins - December 7, 2024
SellerRare Coins
DateDecember 7, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Frankfurter - November 8, 2024
SellerFrankfurter
DateNovember 8, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction WCN - October 31, 2024
SellerWCN
DateOctober 31, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Numimarket - September 19, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateSeptember 19, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Auctiones - September 15, 2024
SellerAuctiones
DateSeptember 15, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - September 1, 2024
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Künker - July 26, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJuly 26, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction WAG - June 16, 2024
SellerWAG
DateJune 16, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Numimarket - May 14, 2024
SellerNumimarket
DateMay 14, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction HIRSCH - May 8, 2024
SellerHIRSCH
DateMay 8, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 at auction Teutoburger - April 16, 2024
SellerTeutoburger
DateApril 16, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Show prices7 days free
