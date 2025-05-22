Thaler 1867 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.

Сondition PROOF (4) UNC (22) AU (70) XF (66) VF (47) F (1) No grade (3) Condition (slab) MS67 (1) MS66 (3) MS65 (1) MS64 (1) MS63 (1) MS61 (1) PF63 (1) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (5) PCGS (5)

Seller All companies

Auction World (1)

Auctiones (2)

Aurea (1)

Busso Peus (4)

COINSNET (1)

Emporium Hamburg (9)

Felzmann (1)

Frankfurter (1)

Frühwald (1)

Gärtner (2)

GGN (1)

Gorny & Mosch (5)

Grün (8)

Heritage (6)

Heritage Eur (1)

Hess Divo (1)

HIRSCH (7)

Höhn (21)

Kroha (1)

Künker (50)

Leu (1)

Möller (1)

Monedalia.es (1)

Münzen Gut-Lynt (2)

Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller (7)

Nihon (1)

Numimarket (2)

Numis Poland (1)

Numismatica Ranieri (1)

Rare Coins (4)

Rauch (6)

Reinhard Fischer (4)

Russiancoin (1)

Soler y Llach (1)

Sonntag (3)

Spink (2)

Teutoburger (16)

UBS (2)

VL Nummus (1)

WAG (26)

WCN (1)

Westfälische (5)