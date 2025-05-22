Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Thaler 1867 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,900)
- Weight18,519 g
- Pure silver (0,5359 oz) 16,6671 g
- Diameter33 mm
- EdgeInscription
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC13,151
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodAlbert
- DenominationThaler
- Year1867
- RulerAlbrert (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (213)
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Thaler 1867 . This silver coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 24809 sold at the Heritage Auctions auction for USD 1,955. Bidding took place September 7, 2011.
