Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

Kreuzer 1868 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)

Obverse Kreuzer 1868 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, AlbertReverse Kreuzer 1868 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert

Photo by: Auktionen Münzhandlung Sonntag

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
  • Diameter23,5 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC36,600

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodAlbert
  • DenominationKreuzer
  • Year1868
  • RulerAlbrert (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - May 22, 2025
SellerHöhn
DateMay 22, 2025
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - April 19, 2024
SellerHöhn
DateApril 19, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Sonntag - December 7, 2023
SellerSonntag
DateDecember 7, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Möller - June 1, 2023
SellerMöller
DateJune 1, 2023
ConditionUNC
Selling price
342 $
Price in auction currency 320 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Kroha - October 29, 2022
SellerKroha
DateOctober 29, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
149 $
Price in auction currency 150 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - May 11, 2022
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - May 11, 2021
SellerGrün
DateMay 11, 2021
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - November 14, 2020
SellerHöhn
DateNovember 14, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - September 1, 2019
SellerWAG
DateSeptember 1, 2019
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Rauch - March 17, 2018
SellerRauch
DateMarch 17, 2018
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - June 4, 2016
SellerHöhn
DateJune 4, 2016
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Teutoburger - May 28, 2016
SellerTeutoburger
DateMay 28, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - November 18, 2015
SellerGrün
DateNovember 18, 2015
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction WAG - March 2, 2014
SellerWAG
DateMarch 2, 2014
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Höhn - April 14, 2012
SellerHöhn
DateApril 14, 2012
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Where to sell?

For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

