Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
Kreuzer 1868 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,86 - 5,12 g
- Diameter23,5 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC36,600
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodAlbert
- DenominationKreuzer
- Year1868
- RulerAlbrert (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (18)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.
For the sale of Kreuzer 1868 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
