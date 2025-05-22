Kreuzer 1868 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 344 sold at the Münzenhandlung Harald Möller GmbH auction for EUR 320. Bidding took place June 1, 2023.

Сondition UNC (5) AU (11) XF (1) VF (1)