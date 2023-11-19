Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868
1/4 Kreuzer 1868 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
- Diameter17,2 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC96,000
Description
- CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
- PeriodAlbert
- Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
- Year1868
- RulerAlbrert (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
- MintMunich
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3365 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.
