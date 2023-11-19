1/4 Kreuzer 1868 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3365 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition AU (2) XF (2)