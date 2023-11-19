flag
Schwarzburg-RudolstadtPeriod:1808-1868 1808-1868

1/4 Kreuzer 1868 (Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert)

Obverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, AlbertReverse 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 - Coin Value - Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt, Albert

Photo by: MÜNZENHANDLUNG MANFRED OLDING

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight1,1 - 1,34 g
  • Diameter17,2 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC96,000

Description

  • CountrySchwarzburg-Rudolstadt
  • PeriodAlbert
  • Denomination1/4 Kreuzer
  • Year1868
  • RulerAlbrert (Prince of Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt)
  • MintMunich
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (4)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 . This copper coin from the times of Albert. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 3365 sold at the Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün auction for EUR 50. Bidding took place November 14, 2013.

Сondition
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - November 19, 2023
SellerKatz
DateNovember 19, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
5 $
Price in auction currency 5 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Katz - October 15, 2023
SellerKatz
DateOctober 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
17 $
Price in auction currency 16 EUR
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schwarzburg-Rudolstadt 1/4 Kreuzer 1868 at auction Grün - November 15, 2013
SellerGrün
DateNovember 15, 2013
ConditionAU
Selling price
