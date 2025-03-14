flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Shilling 1851 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Obverse Shilling 1851 TA - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional GovernmentReverse Shilling 1851 TA - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,250)
  • Weight3,01 - 3,96 g
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodProvisional Government
  • DenominationShilling
  • Year1851
  • RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposePattern
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 with mark TA. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13263 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2025.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 TA at auction Stack's - March 14, 2025
Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 TA at auction Stack's - March 14, 2025
SellerStack's
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 TA at auction Künker - June 19, 2024
SellerKünker
DateJune 19, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
140 $
Price in auction currency 130 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 TA at auction Künker - June 25, 2020
SellerKünker
DateJune 25, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 TA at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 TA at auction Künker - March 15, 2017
SellerKünker
DateMarch 15, 2017
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
