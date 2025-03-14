Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Shilling 1851 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 with mark TA. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13263 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2025.
SellerStack's
DateMarch 14, 2025
ConditionDETAILS NGC
Selling price
3400 $
Price in auction currency 3400 USD
For the sale of Shilling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
