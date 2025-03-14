Shilling 1851 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Shilling 1851 with mark TA. This silver coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 13263 sold at the Stack's Bowers auction for USD 3,400. Bidding took place March 14, 2025.

Сondition UNC (5) Condition (slab) DETAILS (1) Service NGC (1)