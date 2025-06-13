flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Sechsling 1850 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Obverse Sechsling 1850 TA - Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional GovernmentReverse Sechsling 1850 TA - Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight9,3 - 9,8 g
  • Diameter27,1 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC202,578

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodProvisional Government
  • DenominationSechsling
  • Year1850
  • RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (40)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.

Сondition
Service
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Rio de la Plata - June 13, 2025
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Wójcicki - March 7, 2025
SellerWójcicki
DateMarch 7, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 30 PLN
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction WAG - December 15, 2024
SellerWAG
DateDecember 15, 2024
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Katz - September 29, 2024
SellerKatz
DateSeptember 29, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction CoinsNB - April 13, 2024
SellerCoinsNB
DateApril 13, 2024
ConditionUNC
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - April 2, 2024
SellerBAC
DateApril 2, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Münzen Gut-Lynt - November 26, 2023
SellerMünzen Gut-Lynt
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - November 14, 2023
SellerBAC
DateNovember 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - June 6, 2023
SellerBAC
DateJune 6, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction SINCONA - May 17, 2023
SellerSINCONA
DateMay 17, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Katz - May 14, 2023
SellerKatz
DateMay 14, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Stephen Album - April 11, 2023
SellerStephen Album
DateApril 11, 2023
ConditionNo grade PCGS
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction VL Nummus - January 15, 2023
SellerVL Nummus
DateJanuary 15, 2023
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - November 13, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Katz - October 30, 2022
SellerKatz
DateOctober 30, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction Numismatica Ferrarese - April 3, 2022
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateApril 3, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 TA at auction BAC - June 25, 2025
SellerBAC
DateJune 25, 2025
ConditionXF
To auction

For the sale of Sechsling 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

