Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Sechsling 1850 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight9,3 - 9,8 g
- Diameter27,1 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC202,578
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodProvisional Government
- DenominationSechsling
- Year1850
- RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (40)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Sechsling 1850 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 2635 sold at the SINCONA AG auction for CHF 150. Bidding took place May 15, 2023.
Сondition
Service
SellerRio de la Plata
DateJune 13, 2025
ConditionXF
Selling price
25 $
Price in auction currency 25 USD
SellerNumismatica Ferrarese
DateNovember 13, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
7 days free
12
Where to buy?
Where to sell?
For the sale of Sechsling 1850 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
