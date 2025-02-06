Dreiling 1850 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

