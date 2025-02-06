Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
Dreiling 1850 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)
Specification
- MetalCopper
- Weight4,7 - 4,9 g
- Diameter22,64 mm
- EdgePlain
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC202,892
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodProvisional Government
- DenominationDreiling
- Year1850
- RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
12
