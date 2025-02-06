flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

Dreiling 1850 TA (Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government)

Obverse Dreiling 1850 TA - Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional GovernmentReverse Dreiling 1850 TA - Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Provisional Government

Specification

  • MetalCopper
  • Weight4,7 - 4,9 g
  • Diameter22,64 mm
  • EdgePlain
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC202,892

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodProvisional Government
  • DenominationDreiling
  • Year1850
  • RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (23)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 with mark TA. This copper coin from the times of Provisional Government. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 4313 sold at the Fritz Rudolf Künker GmbH & Co. KG auction for EUR 260. Bidding took place March 25, 2022.

Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - February 18, 2025
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 18, 2025
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Russiancoin - February 6, 2025
SellerRussiancoin
DateFebruary 6, 2025
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - October 1, 2024
SellerBAC
DateOctober 1, 2024
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Katz - February 25, 2024
SellerKatz
DateFebruary 25, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
8 $
Price in auction currency 7 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Pesek Auctions - November 15, 2023
SellerPesek Auctions
DateNovember 15, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
46 $
Price in auction currency 42 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - December 14, 2022
SellerBAC
DateDecember 14, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Gorny & Mosch - November 8, 2022
SellerGorny & Mosch
DateNovember 8, 2022
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - July 6, 2022
SellerBAC
DateJuly 6, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Künker - March 25, 2022
SellerKünker
DateMarch 25, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - March 2, 2022
SellerBAC
DateMarch 2, 2022
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Künker - February 2, 2022
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 2, 2022
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Russiancoin - December 9, 2021
SellerRussiancoin
DateDecember 9, 2021
ConditionNo grade
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - September 8, 2021
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 8, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Alexander - August 29, 2021
SellerAlexander
DateAugust 29, 2021
ConditionXF45
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - March 17, 2021
SellerBAC
DateMarch 17, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - September 8, 2020
SellerBAC
DateSeptember 8, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - February 27, 2020
SellerBAC
DateFebruary 27, 2020
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction WAG - November 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateNovember 10, 2019
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction BAC - June 4, 2019
SellerBAC
DateJune 4, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein Dreiling 1850 TA at auction Münzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller - October 18, 2018
SellerMünzzentrum Rheinland, Heinz-W. Müller
DateOctober 18, 2018
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
