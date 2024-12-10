Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1851 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC508,336
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1851
- RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.
Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
689 $
Price in auction currency 103000 JPY
