30 Schilling 1851 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

