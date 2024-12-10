flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1851 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1851 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIIReverse 30 Schilling 1851 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII

Photo by: Fritz Rudolf Künker, Lübke & Wiedemann

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC508,336

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1851
  • RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (21)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 319 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for EUR 940. Bidding took place May 12, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
854 $
Price in auction currency 750 CHF
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Auction World - October 20, 2024
SellerAuction World
DateOctober 20, 2024
ConditionMS66 NGC
Selling price
689 $
Price in auction currency 103000 JPY
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 26, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 26, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - April 25, 2023
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateApril 25, 2023
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Nomisma - April 14, 2023
SellerNomisma
DateApril 14, 2023
ConditionXF
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Stack's - January 19, 2022
SellerStack's
DateJanuary 19, 2022
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 4, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 4, 2021
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 7, 2021
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 7, 2021
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - May 12, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMay 12, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Schulman - March 21, 2020
SellerSchulman
DateMarch 21, 2020
ConditionAU
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction WAG - March 10, 2019
SellerWAG
DateMarch 10, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Künker - February 21, 2019
SellerKünker
DateFebruary 21, 2019
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Auction World - January 23, 2017
SellerAuction World
DateJanuary 23, 2017
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Numisor - October 21, 2016
SellerNumisor
DateOctober 21, 2016
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction HERVERA - December 18, 2014
SellerHERVERA
DateDecember 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Soler y Llach - December 18, 2014
SellerSoler y Llach
DateDecember 18, 2014
ConditionVF
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction CNG - August 2, 2014
SellerCNG
DateAugust 2, 2014
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Heritage - August 23, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 23, 2012
ConditionVF30 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Heritage - August 23, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 23, 2012
ConditionVF35 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Heritage - January 11, 2012
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 11, 2012
ConditionAU50 NGC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1851 VS at auction Heritage - January 9, 2006
SellerHeritage
DateJanuary 9, 2006
ConditionMS65 NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1851 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

Popular sections
