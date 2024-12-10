Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
30 Schilling 1849 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII)
Specification
- MetalSilver (0,875)
- Weight14,447 g
- Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
- Diameter30 mm
- EdgeReeded
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC544,157
Description
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VII
- Denomination30 Schilling
- Year1849
- RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
- MintCopenhagen
- PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)
Auction prices
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 25,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2020.
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 2300 DKK
Where to sell?
For the sale of 30 Schilling 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
