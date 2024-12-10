flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

30 Schilling 1849 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII)

Obverse 30 Schilling 1849 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIIReverse 30 Schilling 1849 VS - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII

Photo by: Numismatica Genevensis SA

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,875)
  • Weight14,447 g
  • Pure silver (0,4064 oz) 12,6411 g
  • Diameter30 mm
  • EdgeReeded
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC544,157

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VII
  • Denomination30 Schilling
  • Year1849
  • RulerFrederick VII (King of Denmark, Duke)
  • MintCopenhagen
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (5)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 25,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2020.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 VS at auction Numismatica Genevensis - December 10, 2024
SellerNumismatica Genevensis
DateDecember 10, 2024
ConditionMS62 NGC
Selling price
740 $
Price in auction currency 650 CHF
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - March 31, 2024
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateMarch 31, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
333 $
Price in auction currency 2300 DKK
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 VS at auction Bruun Rasmussen - November 3, 2020
SellerBruun Rasmussen
DateNovember 3, 2020
ConditionUNC
Selling price
******
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 VS at auction Heritage - September 22, 2015
SellerHeritage
DateSeptember 22, 2015
ConditionPF62 PCGS
Selling price
Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 VS at auction Heritage - August 14, 2014
SellerHeritage
DateAugust 14, 2014
ConditionNo grade NGC
Selling price
******
Where to sell?

For the sale of 30 Schilling 1849 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

