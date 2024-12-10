30 Schilling 1849 VS (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VII)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 30 Schilling 1849 with mark VS. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VII. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 160 sold at the Bruun Rasmussen auction for DKK 25,000. Bidding took place November 2, 2020.

