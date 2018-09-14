Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
8 shilling 1818 CB (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter18,9 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC243,120
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination8 shilling
- Year1818
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1818 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.
For the sale of 8 shilling 1818 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
