Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

8 shilling 1818 CB (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 8 shilling 1818 CB - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 8 shilling 1818 CB - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: Heidelberger Münzhandlung Herbert Grün

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter18,9 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC243,120

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination8 shilling
  • Year1818
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1818 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition
Condition (slab)
Service
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1818 CB at auction Stephen Album - September 14, 2018
SellerStephen Album
DateSeptember 14, 2018
ConditionMS63 NGC
Selling price
90 $
Price in auction currency 90 USD
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1818 CB at auction Grün - November 16, 2011
SellerGrün
DateNovember 16, 2011
ConditionXF
Selling price
******
