8 shilling 1818 CB (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1818 with mark CB. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1232 sold at the Stephen Album Rare Coins auction for USD 90. Bidding took place September 13, 2018.

Сondition UNC (1) XF (1) Condition (slab) MS63 (1) Service NGC (1)