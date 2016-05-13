Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851
8 shilling 1816 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)
- MetalSilver (0,375)
- Weight2,809 g
- Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
- Diameter18,9 mm
- EdgeDecorative
- Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
- Mintage UNC56,400
- CountrySchleswig-Holstein
- PeriodFrederick VI
- Denomination8 shilling
- Year1816
- RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
- MintAltona
- PurposeCirculation
Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1816 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.
For the sale of 8 shilling 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.
