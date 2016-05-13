flag
Schleswig-HolsteinPeriod:1800-1851 1800-1851

8 shilling 1816 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Obverse 8 shilling 1816 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VIReverse 8 shilling 1816 MF - Silver Coin Value - Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI

Photo by: WAG online Auktionen oHG

Specification

  • MetalSilver (0,375)
  • Weight2,809 g
  • Pure silver (0,0339 oz) 1,0534 g
  • Diameter18,9 mm
  • EdgeDecorative
  • Aspect ratioMedallic (↑↑)
  • Mintage UNC56,400

Description

  • CountrySchleswig-Holstein
  • PeriodFrederick VI
  • Denomination8 shilling
  • Year1816
  • RulerFrederick VI (King of Denmark and Norway, Duke)
  • MintAltona
  • PurposeCirculation
Auction Prices (2)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1816 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1816 MF at auction WAG - February 11, 2024
SellerWAG
DateFebruary 11, 2024
ConditionXF
Selling price
113 $
Price in auction currency 105 EUR
Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1816 MF at auction Emporium Hamburg - May 13, 2016
SellerEmporium Hamburg
DateMay 13, 2016
ConditionXF
Where to sell?

For the sale of 8 shilling 1816 , we recommend contacting specialized numismatic firms that conduct regular auctions. Go to the list of companies to find a suitable site.

