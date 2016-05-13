8 shilling 1816 MF (Schleswig-Holstein, Frederick VI)

Auction prices

Find out the current coin value of the Schleswig-Holstein 8 shilling 1816 with mark MF. This silver coin from the times of Frederick VI. Wondering how much a coin like this is worth? The record price belongs to the lot 1077 sold at the WAG online Auktionen oHG auction for EUR 105. Bidding took place February 11, 2024.

Сondition XF (2)